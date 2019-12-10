Clippers' JaMychal Green: Unlikely to play vs. Toronto
Green (back) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against Toronto, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Green has been sidelined for three of his team's last four games due to a bruised tailbone, and he's not expected to be back in action Wednesday. Maurice Harkless and Patrick Patterson should see extended minutes if Green is ultimately ruled out.
