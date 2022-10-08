Preston (groin) is unlikely to play in Sunday's preseason matchup against the Timberwolves, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
There's no indication Preston is at risk of missing regular-season time. That said, he'll struggle to be an everyday rotation player behind Reggie Jackson, John Wall and Terance Mann.
