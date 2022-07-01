Preston (foot) is listed on the Clippers' Summer League roster, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Preston's 2021-22 rookie campaign ended before it began due to a foot injury that required surgery in early October. The 22-year-old was nearing clearance for contact in early April and his inclusion on the Summer League roster presumably indicates he's healthy enough to contribute. Preston will aim to make an impression during the summer that will carry him into what will now be his rookie season in 2022-23.