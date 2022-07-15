Preston has been ruled out for Friday's Summer League contest against the Jazz due to health and safety protocols, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Preston played 27 minutes during Wednesday's 80-75 loss to the Nuggets and finished with nine points (3-8 FG, 3-3 FT), six assists, four rebounds and three steals. The 2021 second-round pick's next chance to suit up will be during Summer League tournament play, which begins Saturday.
