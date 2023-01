Preston finished with 29 points (9-13 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 3-3FT), eight assists and three rebounds in 36 minutes during Sunday's 123-110 loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Once again, Preston put on a masterful performance offensively for Ontario, finishing as the leading scorer while also being a playmaker by contributing a team-high eight assists. However, it wasn't enough to secure back-to-back wins against the Skyforce.