Clippers coach Ty Lue said that Preston (groin) will miss practice Wednesday, but is expected to play in upcoming preseason games, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Preston also sat out of Monday's preseason game due to his groin injury. However, it appears that Lue is just being cautious, and the groin injury does not appear to be very serious. Preston will have the opportunity to play Sunday against the Timberwolves.
More News
-
Clippers' Jason Preston: Sits with groin issue•
-
Clippers' Jason Preston: Lands in COVID-19 protocols•
-
Clippers' Jason Preston: Included on Summer League roster•
-
Clippers' Jason Preston: Could get cleared for contact soon•
-
Clippers' Jason Preston: Remains out, return date TBD•
-
Clippers' Jason Preston: Undergoes foot surgery•