Clippers coach Ty Lue said that Preston (groin) will miss practice Wednesday, but is expected to play in upcoming preseason games, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Preston also sat out of Monday's preseason game due to his groin injury. However, it appears that Lue is just being cautious, and the groin injury does not appear to be very serious. Preston will have the opportunity to play Sunday against the Timberwolves.