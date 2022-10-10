Preston (groin) recorded three rebounds and one steal in six minutes of action during Sunday's preseason game against the Timberwolves.

Preston wasn't expected to be available for Sunday's game due to a groin injury, but the fact that he was able to participate in a limited fashion is encouraging with the regular season quickly approaching. The second-year guard should provide the Clippers' backcourt with some depth heading into the 2022-23 campaign.