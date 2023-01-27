Preston has been recalled from the G League and is available for Thursday's game against the Spurs.

With John Wall (abdomen) out and Luke Kennard (calf) and Marcus Morris (rib) questionable, Preston could end up in the rotation if needed. In his 10 appearances this season, the rookie has averaged 2.4 points, 1.6 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 7.5 minutes.