Preston was recalled from the Clippers' G League affiliate Thursday.
Preston posted an impressive 14-assist effort for Ontario earlier in the day and gets a recall ahead of Saturday's contest versus the Spurs to provide some backcourt depth. Even so, it's unlikely Preston sees much action in the contest.
