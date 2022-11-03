Preston won't play Friday against the Spurs after being assigned to the G League's Ontario Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Preston has only seen three minutes of action at the NBA level this season, and he failed to convert the lone three-pointer he attempted. The second-year guard figures to spend a good chunk of time in the G League for 2022-23.
