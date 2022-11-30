Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said that Preston is likely to see minutes in Thursday's matchup with the Trail Blazers, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Preston has only appeared in one game this season, but will likely see action in the first night of the Clippers' back-to-back. Lue also mentioned that Preston has made good decisions running the offense, and he will likely get a chance to do so Tuesday with Kawhi Leonard (ankle), Paul George (hamstring), Luke Kennard (calf) and John Wall (rest) all out.