Preston sat out Tuesday's preseason opener versus the Trail Blazers due to a groin injury, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports. Coach Ty Lue indicated after the game that he sat as a precaution and there is no concern surrounding the issue.

Preston missed the end of Summer League while in COVID-19 protocols, but a different issue is plaguing him early in the preseason. Assuming Lue's comments about the issue being minor hold true, Preston could see some action later in the preseason. His next chance surfaces Sunday versus Minnesota.