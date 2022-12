Preston finished with 13 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists and four rebounds in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 128-85 loss to the Stockton Kings

In Preston's return to the G League, he made his presence felt as the primary playmaker leading the team in assists while also helping take the offensive scoring load off Nate Darling's shoulders. Preston's performance wasn't enough to take down Stockton as the team couldn't buy a bucket while Stockton continue to score at will.