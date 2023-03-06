Preston finished with 27 points (11-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 36 minutes during Sunday's 120-108 loss to the Maine Celtics.

Preston played a pivotal role in establishing the offensive tone for Ontario, finishing as one of the leading scorers while also showcasing his rebounding and playmaking ability. However, he struggled from deep, missing six from behind the arc.