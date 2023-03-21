Preston finished with 16 points (6-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 29 minutes during Monday's 108-101 loss to the Memphis Hustle.

Even though Preston finished as the second-leading scorer for Ontario, he struggled mightly from the field. He missed 11 shots, including six from behind the arc. Expect him to bounce back next game as one of the main offensive weapons for Ontario.