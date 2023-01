Preston finished with 19 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds., five assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 99-95 win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Preston played a key role in helping Ontario secure the victory, finishing as the leading scorer while also being a monster on the glass. Expect him to continue to be productive for the Clippers as an all-around offensive threat.