Preston finished with 22 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds., five assists and four steals in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 124-112 win over the Maine Celtics.

Preston showcased his two-way ability against Maine finishing as the second-leading scorer while also being active in the passing lanes, leading the team in steals. Expect him to continue to play at a high level as one of the primary defenders and scorers for Ontario.