Clippers' Jawun Evans: Does not play Saturday
Evans (abdomen) did not take the floor for Friday's contest against the Grizzlies.
Evans' status was up in the air prior to the contest and he never entered the game. He should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Pelicans.
