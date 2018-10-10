Evans scored four points (2-2 FG) and dished out an assist in six minutes during Tuesday's preseason loss to Denver.

Evans played in 48 games for the Clippers his rookie year, averaging 4.8 points, 2.1 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 16.2 minutes per game. The Clippers added Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with the 11th pick in the draft over the summer, pushing Evans further down the rotation. With both Milos Teodosic and Patrick Beverley seeming healthy entering the season, it looks as if Evans may not have a large enough role to generate worthwhile fantasy value. That said, because of the injury histories of some of the guards ahead of him, he could be a potential waiver-wire addition later in the season in deeper formats.