Evans will undergo surgery for his sports hernia and has been ruled out for the rest of the season, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

After being selected in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft, Evans surprisingly found himself in a rotation role for much of the season due to a plethora of injuries. He saw action in 48 games, posting averages of 4.8 points, 2.1 assists and 1.8 rebounds across 16.2 minutes. However, he's been working through a sports hernia of late and instead of attempting to play through it over the last week of the season, he'll head for surgery and be shut down. Evans will have the entire offseason for recovery and should be back with the Clippers for training camp, as he's owed $1.37 million in the 2018-19 campaign. With Patrick Beverley (knee) expected back from injury, and both Austin Rivers and Milos Teodosic likely remaining with the Clippers, Evans could struggle to see significant minutes in his second season.