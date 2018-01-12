Clippers' Jawun Evans: Heading back to bench Thursday
Evans will come off the bench for Thursday's game against Sacramento due to Milos Teodosic (foot) returning to the starting five, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
Evans has seen 31.5 minutes per game over the past four matchups as the Clippers have dealt with a myriad of injuries. With Teodosic back, however, Evans will head back to the pine and likely see a reduced role.
