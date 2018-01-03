Evans will shift back to a bench role for Tuesday's matchup with the Grizzlies, Elliott Teaford of Southern California News Group reports.

Evans picked up the start Sunday with Austin Rivers (Achilles) sitting out, but played just 14 minutes, tallying four points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal. While Rivers will once again be held out Tuesday, Wesley Johnson will get the call in the top unit instead, with Evans coming off the bench. While Evans could still see a slightly expanded role, he'll likely still see minutes in the teens at best, which limits his fantasy impact.