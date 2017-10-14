Evans produced 22 points (8-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-8 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and two steals across 42 minutes in Friday's 111-104 preseason loss to the Lakers.

The 2017 second-round pick saw his minutes go up in each of the four exhibitions he participated in and produced a pair of double-digit scoring efforts over that span. Evans provided a glimpse of his solid all-around skill set with Friday's extended playing time, but considering the depth the Clippers boast at point guard, he'd have a very narrow path to meaningful minutes during the regular season. Therefore, he's likely to spend some extended time in the G-League, which should give him plenty of opportunity to develop his game during his rookie campaign.