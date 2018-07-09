Evans generated 10 points (2-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 20 minutes during the Clippers 88-78 win over the Kings in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Sunday.

It was a solid all-around effort for the second-year guard, who's now averaging 8.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.0 steal across 16.0 minutes in his first two games in Vegas. Evans enjoyed a solid rotation role during his rookie campaign, ultimately averaging 16.2 minutes across 48 games. Now healthy from the sports hernia surgery that prematurely ended his rookie campaign, the OSU product will look to lay a solid foundation for a successful sophomore season during his remaining games of summer league play.