Evans (abdominal) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Pacers.

Evans is set to miss a second consecutive game for the Clippers and with just a week and a half left in the regular season schedule, it's unclear if he'll make a full recovery by its completion. That said, Evans has logged single-digit minutes in seven of the last 10 games he's played in, so he's not someone to target for fantasy purposes, even with Milos Teodosic (foot) sitting out for the foreseeable future. Look for Austin Rivers, Lou Williams and Tyrone Wallace to see the majority of the workload in the backcourt.