Clippers' Jawun Evans: Listed as out Sunday
Evans (abdominal) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Pacers.
Evans is set to miss a second consecutive game for the Clippers and with just a week and a half left in the regular season schedule, it's unclear if he'll make a full recovery by its completion. That said, Evans has logged single-digit minutes in seven of the last 10 games he's played in, so he's not someone to target for fantasy purposes, even with Milos Teodosic (foot) sitting out for the foreseeable future. Look for Austin Rivers, Lou Williams and Tyrone Wallace to see the majority of the workload in the backcourt.
More News
-
Clippers' Jawun Evans: Ruled out Friday•
-
Clippers' Jawun Evans: Sees first action since January•
-
Clippers' Jawun Evans: Still no timetable, could need surgery•
-
Clippers' Jawun Evans: Out without timetable•
-
Clippers' Jawun Evans: Out again Monday•
-
Clippers' Jawun Evans: Will remain out Tuesday•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...