Clippers' Jawun Evans: Listed as out Sunday
Evans (abdomen) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Pelicans.
Evans continues to deal with a sore lower abdomen and the Clippers have yet to provide any sort of update on a potential timetable for a return. For that reason, he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis, with his next shot to play coming on Tuesday against Portland. Since departing with an injury, the likes of Tyrone Wallace and Sindarius Thornwell have helped cover Evans' minutes in the backcourt.
