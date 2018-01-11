Evans registered seven points (3-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists and three rebounds across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 125-106 win over the Warriors.

Evans had trouble finding the net for the fourth consecutive contest, as he's now shot no better than 36.4 percent in any game over that sample. The rookie has still managed a pair of double-digit scoring totals during that span based on the sheer volume of shots he's taken, and his stay in the starting five should continue into Thursday at a minimum, considering that Austin Rivers (heel) remains out until mid-month at the earliest and Milos Teodosic (foot) has no timetable to return from his recurring plantar fasciitis.