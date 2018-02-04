Evans (abdomen) won't play Monday against the Mavericks, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Evans has been sidelined since Jan. 22 with the sore abdominal, missing the Clippers' last six games as a result. With Milos Teodosic back to full strength and Austin Rivers (heel) closing in on a return, Evans won't be in store for meaningful minutes once healthy and could even find himself on the outside looking in of head coach Doc Rivers' rotation.