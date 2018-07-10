Clippers' Jawun Evans: Out Monday against Rockets
Evans will not play in Monday's summer league contest against the Rockets due to a sore left knee, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Evans is coming off a solid outing against the Kings on Sunday night, registering 10 points (2-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 20 minutes of action off the bench. His decision to sit out seems to be more of precautionary measure and while he may miss a handful of summer league contests, the injury isn't likely to be a long-term issue.
