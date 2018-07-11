Evans (knee) returned to action for Wednesday's 89-74 summer league win over the Wizards, but went scoreless (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) with four rebounds.

Evans saw only 10 minutes of action off the bench and wasn't able to get anything going in his first game back from a knee injury. He also turned the ball over three times, which certainly didn't help his case for more minutes in the contest. The Clippers move on with the win and are set to take on the Lakers in the second round of the summer league playoffs, so Evans will be looking for a bounce-back performance.