Evans (abdomen) has been ruled out for Wednesday's contest against the Celtics, Elliott Teaford of the Torrance Daily Breeze reports.

Evans will miss his second straight game Wednesday as he nurses an abdominal injury. In his stead Monday, Tyrone Wallace saw 32 minutes, Milos Teodosic saw 28 and Sindarius Thornwell saw 19.

