Clippers' Jawun Evans: Ruled out Friday
Evans (abdominal) will not play Friday against the Blazers, Elliott Teaford of Southern California News Group reports.
The rookie battled an abdominal issue earlier in the season, so it's possible he could still be dealing with some lingering discomfort. Either way, Evans has been mostly out of the rotation in recent weeks, seeing just six total minutes over the Clippers' last five games. With Milos Teodosic (foot) also out Friday, expect Austin Rivers, Tyrone Wallace and Lou Williams to each see significant workloads.
