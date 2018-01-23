Clippers' Jawun Evans: Ruled out Monday
Evans has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Timberwolves with a sore abdominal injury, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
When Evans suffered the injury as well as the severity of the injury are unknown at this time. Evans should be considered questionable for the Clippers next game, Wednesday against the Celtics. With Evans out, Tyrone Wallace will likely see an increased role as a reserve guard.
