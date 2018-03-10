Evans played nine minutes off the bench in Friday's win over the Cavaliers.

While Evans' performance, itself, was unremarkable, it represented his first game since Jan. 20, as he'd been battling a lower-abdomen issue. The rookie out of Oklahoma State did not attempt a field goal and went scoreless Friday, but he handed out two assists and grabbed one rebound.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories