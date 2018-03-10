Clippers' Jawun Evans: Sees first action since January
Evans played nine minutes off the bench in Friday's win over the Cavaliers.
While Evans' performance, itself, was unremarkable, it represented his first game since Jan. 20, as he'd been battling a lower-abdomen issue. The rookie out of Oklahoma State did not attempt a field goal and went scoreless Friday, but he handed out two assists and grabbed one rebound.
