Evans will start Saturday's game against the Warriors, Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points App reports.

With Milos Teodosic and Austin Rivers both out of action, Evans will move into the lineup to make just his second start of the season. The rookie out of Oklahoma State has been thrust into an increased role for much of the season given all of the Clippers' injuries, and he could be set to play around 30 minutes Saturday with the team's backcourt options dwindling. In Thursday's loss to OKC, Evans played 23 minutes and had four points, four assists and three rebounds.