Clippers' Jawun Evans: Starts Sunday
Evans will start at shooting guard in Sunday's game against the Hornets, Elliott Teaford of the Torrance Daily Breeze reports.
Evans gets the start in place of Austin Rivers (Achilles). The 21-year-old has already been averaging 20.4 minutes per game so far in December, but he'll have a chance to top that number Sunday.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...