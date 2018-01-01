Evans will start at shooting guard in Sunday's game against the Hornets, Elliott Teaford of the Torrance Daily Breeze reports.

Evans gets the start in place of Austin Rivers (Achilles). The 21-year-old has already been averaging 20.4 minutes per game so far in December, but he'll have a chance to top that number Sunday.

