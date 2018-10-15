Clippers' Jawun Evans: To be waived by Clippers
Evans will be waived by the Clippers before the start of the season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The second-year point guard will be among the casualties when the Clippers cut the roster down to 15 players before Wednesday's season-opener. Evans played sparingly as a rookie last season, and while he never got much of a chance to prove himself at the NBA level, the Clippers will move on from the Oklahoma State product after adding a pair of guards with two lottery picks in the 2018 draft. Evans will become a free agent and should draw considerable interest from other teams as an end-of-roster or G League consideration.
