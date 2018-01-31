Clippers' Jawun Evans: Will remain out Tuesday
Evans (abdomen) is once again listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Evans will be missing a fifth straight game Tuesday, as he's yet to shake a lingering lower abdomen injury. Prior to the injury, Evans had a pretty steady role in the regular rotation, but with Danilo Gallinari (hip) healthy and the addition of Avery Bradley in Monday's trade, minutes will likely be slightly to come by for Evans once he's at full strength.
