Scrubb (foot) is no longer donning a cast on his surgically-repaired foot, freelance basketball reporter Adam Zagoria reports.

Scrubb required surgery shortly after coming to terms on a two-way deal with the Clippers, who selected him with the 55th overall pick in November's draft. The rookie doesn't have a clear timeline to resume game action, but when Scrubb is ready, Zagoria suggests that the Clippers will likely assign him to their G League affiliate, the Agua Caliente Clippers.