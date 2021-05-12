Scrubb (foot) played four minutes off the bench in Tuesday's 115-96 win over the Raptors. He missed both of his field-goal attempts, committed a turnover and recorded no other statistics.

The Clippers were initially expected to hold Scrubb out for the entire 2020-21 campaign after he underwent surgery on his right foot, but the two-way rookie demonstrated enough progress in recent weeks for LA to give him a clean bill of health. Scrubb only ended up seeing garbage-time run Tuesday, and those are likely the only scenarios in which he'll be used the rest of the way unless the Clippers are down several players due to injury.

