Scrubb signed a two-way contract with the Clippers on Monday.

The top junior college player in the nation in 2019-20, Scrubb lasted until pick No. 55 during last week's NBA draft before the Clippers ended his slide down the board. The 6-foot-6 guard is viewed as a skilled scorer, but he probably needs more developmental time before he's ready to contribute at the NBA level. Scrubb's two-way deal will allow him to make frequent trips to the Clippers' G League affiliate in Ontario, where he'll likely see most of his playing time during his first professional season.