Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said Scrubb underwent foot surgery last week, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Lue didn't offer a timeline for Scrubb's return, but the rookie second-round pick presumably won't be available when the Clippers begin their regular season in late December. Once healthy, Scrubb will likely be more of a fixture on the team's G League affiliate in Ontario than the NBA roster.