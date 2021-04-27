The Clippers don't intend to make Scrubb (foot) available to play at any point this season, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Scrubb has been sidelined since training camp after undergoing surgery on his right foot, and though he was able to shed his walking boot in late January, the Clippers apparently aren't preparing for him to make his NBA debut in 2020-21. Instead, the 55th overall pick in last November's draft will effectively take a redshirt for his first season in the professional ranks with the aim of entering the 2021-22 campaign at full health. The Clippers will likely evaluate Scrubb during the summer league before determining whether to re-sign him to another two-way deal ahead of next season.