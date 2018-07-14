Clippers' Jaylen Johnson: Gets chance to shine off bench with 15 points
johnson recorded 15 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and a steal across 18 minutes during Friday's 97-81 LVSL consolation round loss to the Hawks.
The former Louisville standout has had a quiet Summer League so far but with little to play for on Friday, the Clippers elected to give some bench players more time. The 6-8 forward shot an efficient 54.5 percent from the floor and contributed inside with six rebounds. Formerly with Chicago's G-League franchise, t remains to be seen if he can break out of the farm system and make an impact in the NBA, but he really didn't see enough time in Las Vegas to move the needle much.
