Clippers' Jerome Robinson: Assigned to G League
Robinson has been assigned to the G League.
Robinson hasn't appeared in an NBA game since mid-November, so this move doesn't affect LA's rotation. In the G League, he's averaging 20.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 31.0 minutes. He's also shooting 50.0 percent from deep on 6.3 attempts per tilt.
