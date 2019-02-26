Clippers' Jerome Robinson: Back to G League
Robinson was assigned to the A.C. Clippers of the G League on Tusday, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Robinson has been a limited member of the team's rotation over the last month or so, but after not seeing the floor in two of the Clippers' last three games, he'll be sent to Ontario to play with the team's G League affiliate. Ontario hosts the Austin Spurs on Tuesday afternoon.
