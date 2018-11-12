Clippers' Jerome Robinson: Back with Clippers
Robinson was recalled from the G-League on Monday, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Robinson spent just one day in the G-League, appearing in one game for Agua Caliente and posting 26 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 30 minutes. He's appeared in six games for the Clippers this season, averaging 2.9 points across 5.0 minutes.
