Clippers' Jerome Robinson: Called up, healthy
Robinson (foot) has been called up from the G League, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Robinson had been in the G League while recovering from a foot injury, but he's been deemed healthy and will join the parent club Wednesday. He hasn't seen NBA action since Nov. 17. On the season, he's totaled 23 points, three rebounds and one assist in 40 minutes.
More News
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.