Clippers' Jerome Robinson: Drafted by Clippers

Robinson was selected by the Clippers with the 13th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Robinson comes to the Clippers after a 2017-2018 season that saw him record 20.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 41 percent from three and 49 percent from the field. He fits the mold of athletic wing players in the NBA and he'll likely slot in at shooting guard or possibly small forward with the Clippers and look to earn minutes off the bench this coming season.