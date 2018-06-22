Clippers' Jerome Robinson: Drafted by Clippers
Robinson was selected by the Clippers with the 13th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
Robinson comes to the Clippers after a 2017-2018 season that saw him record 20.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 41 percent from three and 49 percent from the field. He fits the mold of athletic wing players in the NBA and he'll likely slot in at shooting guard or possibly small forward with the Clippers and look to earn minutes off the bench this coming season.
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....