Clippers' Jerome Robinson: Gets starting nod
Robinson is starting Friday's game against Miami, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Robinson will draw his first start of the season with both Patrick Beverley and Paul George sidelined. He'll start alongside Landry Shamet, Kawhi Leonard, Maurice Harkless and Ivica Zubac.
